Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $183.00 at Raymond James

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.42.

MSFT traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.55. 40,486,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

