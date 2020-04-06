Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CFO Sells $32,868.00 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 330 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $32,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MAA stock traded up $10.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.28. 1,138,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,769. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

