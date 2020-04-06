Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Middleby has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.67.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.93. 2,371,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

