Mizuho Cuts Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $120.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.59.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $12.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.50. 146,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,191. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.42.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 728,828 shares of company stock worth $119,608,315. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

