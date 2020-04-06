Mizuho Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Underperform

Mizuho cut shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Ovintiv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ovintiv to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.75 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.24.

OVV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 455,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,873,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

In related news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ovintiv stock. Nexus Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 260,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

