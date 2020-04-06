Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.92.

NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.15.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

