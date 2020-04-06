Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mongodb from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $11.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.45. 1,041,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,659. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 0.53. Mongodb has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $184.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $47,554.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $3,677,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,359,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,791 shares of company stock worth $30,406,016. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at $56,852,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at $47,882,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after buying an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after buying an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Analyst Recommendations for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

Comments


