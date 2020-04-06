Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by Cfra

Cfra downgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mosaic from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 318,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mosaic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 70,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Mosaic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.