Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Bank of America

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.51. 36,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.43. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 63,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the period.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

