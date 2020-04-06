NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NanoString Technologies stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,686. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $913.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.15.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $771,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,770.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $672,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,942. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

