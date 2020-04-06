National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTIOF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

