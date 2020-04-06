Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NGS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.84. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. Analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 254,328 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 104,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

