Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) PT Lowered to $23.00

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Navistar International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Navistar International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.31.

NYSE:NAV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.05. 57,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,991. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navistar International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 364,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,794,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Navistar International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 150,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

