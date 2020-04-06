Needham & Company LLC Cuts Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $46.00

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KIDS. ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.33. 1,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,853. Orthopediatrics has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.74 million, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,175,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.