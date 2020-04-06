Needham & Company LLC Trims ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $18.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 637,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,548,984. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.26.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $985,119. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.