New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Raymond James

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $86.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEWR. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of New Relic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $46.86. 24,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,110. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $108.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,670 shares of company stock worth $3,634,020. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth $27,771,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.