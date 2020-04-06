Nord/LB Reaffirms Sell Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nord/LB restated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $710.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $468.47.

TSLA stock traded up $27.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $507.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,943,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,614,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $646.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk bought 13,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,994,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

