NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Trading Up 14.8%

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price was up 14.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.19 and last traded at $86.94, approximately 3,655,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,581,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

