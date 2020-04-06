Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from to in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.89.

OKTA stock traded up $7.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,981. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average is $119.07. Okta has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,849 shares of company stock valued at $19,166,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Okta by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 556.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

