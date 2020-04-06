Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Up 12.8%

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s stock price shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.34 and last traded at $138.18, 986,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 924,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $121.33 to $120.67 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $156.67 to $163.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average of $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,946,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

