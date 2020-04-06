Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 233,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Old Republic International has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $256,424. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International by 541.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

