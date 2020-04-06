Oppenheimer Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from to in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.89.

Shares of OKTA traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average is $119.07. Okta has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Okta by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,294,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Okta by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after buying an additional 204,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

