Oppenheimer Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from to in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.39.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,371. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

