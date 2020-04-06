Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.85.

OVID traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,724. The firm has a market cap of $151.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,652,000. AXA acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 497,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

