Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Up 14.8%

Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.45, 3,942,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,889,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $876.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter worth $4,175,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

