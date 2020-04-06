Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)’s stock price rose 14.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.51, approximately 194,352 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 134,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

The firm has a market cap of $532.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 309.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

