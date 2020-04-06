Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OXSQ. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Square Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

OXSQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. 311,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,633. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,792.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Novak sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $52,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

