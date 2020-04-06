Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PGRE. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.79. 303,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,517. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

