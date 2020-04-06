Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Robert W. Baird

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.15.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $13.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

