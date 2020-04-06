PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PBBI stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.30. PB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter. PB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PB Bancorp by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

