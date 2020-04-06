PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PB Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,914. PB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.30.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBBI. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

