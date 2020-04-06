PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDLI. BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of PDLI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.84. 828,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,372. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $328.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. PDL BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of ($5.80) million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $20,114,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,811,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after buying an additional 345,924 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 496,599 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,312,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $4,868,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

