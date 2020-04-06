PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 106,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $702.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and have sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

