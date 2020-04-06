Penta (PNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Penta token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, BCEX, HitBTC and HADAX. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $76,930.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Penta has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.02607332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00206881 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BCEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

