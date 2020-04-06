Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Performance Food Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 73,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $653,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Performance Food Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $93,728,000 after purchasing an additional 89,846 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $88,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,777,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

