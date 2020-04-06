PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Lowered to $80.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 83,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,291. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $88.94.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,020,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

