PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

PDRDY stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 251,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.58. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.02.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

