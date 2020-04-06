PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:PFSW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,809. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 million, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.45 million. On average, analysts expect that PFSweb will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

