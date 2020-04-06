PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PFSweb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get PFSweb alerts:

NASDAQ:PFSW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,809. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.19.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that PFSweb will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PFSweb by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PFSweb by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.