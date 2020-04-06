Phonecoin (PHON) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Phonecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Phonecoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Phonecoin has a market cap of $9,560.16 and $3.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.08 or 0.02587638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00204833 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Phonecoin Coin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 130,810,097 coins and its circulating supply is 130,409,847 coins. The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space . Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON

Phonecoin Coin Trading

Phonecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

