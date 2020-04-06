Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PPSI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 23,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pioneer Power Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

