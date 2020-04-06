Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Director Christopher Barnard Sells 2,000 Shares

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) Director Christopher Barnard sold 2,000 shares of Points International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total value of C$24,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,752,060.30.

Shares of TSE PTS traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.75. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.67. Points International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$141.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

