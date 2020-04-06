PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Mizuho

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. PPD has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, insider Christopher Fikry purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Also, CEO David S. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

