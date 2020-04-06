Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Propetro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays downgraded Propetro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Propetro to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Propetro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.48.

Get Propetro alerts:

Shares of Propetro stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 172,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Propetro has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.