Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading 14.7% Higher

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price traded up 14.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.87, 264,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 202,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $413.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.36.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 9,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 970,503 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 399,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 211,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 109,645 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

