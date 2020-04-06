PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Trading Up 14.7%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s stock price shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.70, 4,926,475 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,663,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,907 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

