PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of PUYI INC/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st.

Get PUYI INC/ADR alerts:

NASDAQ PUYI traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,738. PUYI INC/ADR has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PUYI INC/ADR stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PUYI INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUYI INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.