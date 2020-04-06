PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PUYI INC/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

PUYI INC/ADR stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,738. PUYI INC/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PUYI INC/ADR stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

