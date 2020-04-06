PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.33.

PVH stock traded up $8.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.31. 2,484,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,093. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in PVH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PVH by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PVH by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

