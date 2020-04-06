Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 3,191,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.07. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,869,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after buying an additional 1,021,031 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,996,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,979,000 after buying an additional 833,543 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 4,998,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,137,000 after buying an additional 278,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,535,000 after buying an additional 144,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after buying an additional 1,291,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.